Thursday morning vehicle fire considered suspicious: Oliver Fire Department

A truck burned through at around 6:15 a.m. on March 24

A fire that burned through a pick-up truck in Oliver on Thursday morning (March 24) is being considered suspicious.

The Oliver Fire Department responded at 6:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire off Black Sage Road and Saddleridge Road.

Crews found the vehicle fully involved and worked to douse the flames.

According to Oliver Fire Department media spokesperson Rob Graham, the fire is considered suspicious.

READ MORE: Firebug not suspected: Oliver Fire Department

This makes the third suspicious fire in less than two weeks and the second suspicious vehicle fire, following a car fire on School Avenue on March 13.

No other structures or nearby grasslands were in danger of spreading.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

