Donnelly Hort found this tick on her arm on March 6 in Osoyoos.

Donnelly Hort found this tick on her arm on March 6 in Osoyoos.

Tick season has started in South Okanagan

A Penticton adventure company collected 200 ticks last year to be studied for Lyme Disease

It’s already tick season in South Okanagan.

With a fairly mild winter, ticks are making their way out in full-force.

Donnelly Hort noticed a tick on her arm when she got home from a walk near the Rattlesnake Canyon area of Osoyoos this weekend.

“It was actually on my arm when I noticed it, while I was in my house,” said Hort on Sunday. “No more walks through the orchard for me.”

Her husband quickly killed the blood-sucking tick.

Another person in South Okanagan noticed their dog had taken a tick home, following a walk in Oliver.

Tick season usually starts in April.

Last spring and summer was a particularly bad year for ticks throughout the Interior.

The Rocky Mountain wood tick is the most common tick found in the Interior. They are known to spread diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever. They aren’t known to carry Lyme Disease, according to Interior Health.

The Western blacklegged tick is common in warm, moist areas on Vancouver Island and the B.C. coast. Bites from these ticks are said to be painful, and they are responsible for transferring the microorganism which causes Lyme Disease in humans. Lyme Disease is debilitating and there are no cures if not treated right away. It is only recently, that doctors in B.C. have been testing for Lyme Disease.

Another common tick is the brown dog tick, which mainly targets dogs and can spread indoors within small cracks and crevices after falling off of a dog.

In March 2020, a dog in Princeton reportedly had a confirmed case of Lyme Disease which can prove to be fatal for canines.

READ MORE: Princeton pooch tests positive for Lyme Disease

Two years ago, Penticton’s Hoodoo Adventures participated in a study of ticks in the Okanagan Valley by acting as a tick collection centre.

“We provided a safe collection location and many people dropped ticks to us. These ticks were sent to be studied for the presence of Lyme disease and any other things dangerous to humans,” said Hoodoo owner Lyndie Hill.

Over 200 ticks were collected, all of which were the Dermacentor andersoni species (commonly known as the Rocky Mountain wood tick). Sixty of the ticks were ‘biobanked’ at the University of Alberta’s Tick Biobank for Molecular Biology Studies and were genetically tested for various pathogens.

The best defence against ticks is to cover all exposed skin below the waist when adventuring outdoors and to rigorously check for ticks after outdoor activities.

Although most tick bites are harmless, it is important to watch for signs of illness and see a doctor as soon as possible if you notice a bull’s eye rash or other symptoms.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about ticks

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Additional closures announced to Trans-Canada east of Golden
Next story
Pfizer first expected vaccine wouldn’t be approved in Canada until February

Just Posted

Lissa Cancilla is a counsellor and history teacher at Revelstoke Secondary School. Sometimes she uses puppets. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: RSS counsellor Lissa Cancilla prioritizes continuous learning and connection

This story is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke in… Continue reading

Dawn Low first moved “upstairs” to the administrative department of the City of Revelstoke in 2009. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: 120 years later, first female CAO appointed in Revelstoke

International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria,… Continue reading

Glenalee Berarducci Zooms with her daughter Deanne in Kenya. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: one Revelstoke woman shows the power of parental support

Glenalee Berarducci is a pillar of help for her children

Forty-eight vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Seniors in the Interior Health region can book their COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. (File photo)
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday

Starting March 8 the vaccination call centre will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

(File photo)
RCMP seek witnesses after 2 different reports of man chasing children in Kelowna

Both incidents occured around Dougall Road in Rutland

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Noah Vaten(left) having a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Accused Kelowna killer ‘blacked out’ on cocaine, kicked cop shop window looking for help

Video of Noah Vaten’s interrogation shown during manslaughter trial details night of Canada Day killing in the accused’s own words

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

It's tick season in South Okanagan.
Tick season has started in South Okanagan

A Penticton adventure company collected 200 ticks last year to be studied for Lyme Disease

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

Most Read