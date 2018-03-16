A City of Vernon Bylaw vehicle was on the receiving end of a “ticket” Friday at noon. The piece of paper was actually a note from fellow bylaw officers but…the meter had expired. No word on if an actual ticket was issued. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eyes of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

Sometimes, a good photo op just happens upon you.

Like a reporter walking back to his car and seeing a City of Vernon Bylaw vehicle parked.

With a “parking ticket” on its windshield.

With an expired meter.

A closer inspection – call it good investigative journalism – revealed the ticket was, in fact, a note from colleagues.

But the meter had expired. Or so it appeared.

A Vernon Morning Star Facebook reader correctly pointed out the City of Vernon has meters that are connected to a Pay-By-Phone app, and this is likely one of those meters, as you can read about here.

We still think it’s an excellent photo op!


