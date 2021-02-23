Tim Palmer sworn in as new Revelstoke City Councillor

Revelstoke’s new city councillor, Tim Palmer, was sworn in today, Feb. 23, 2021.
Palmer won 463 votes in the Feb. 13 byelection however, only 837 ballots were cast, which is less than 15 per cent of eligible voters.
The other candidates Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor won 287 and 87 votes respectively.
Palmer is filling the seat vacated by Steven Cross on Jan. 21, 2020. The current mayor and council are just over half way through their term, with the next regular election coming up in the fall of 2022.
Palmer formerly worked as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer before retiring with a sizable severance package in 2015. He ran in the previous municipal election in 2018 but didn’t win enough votes to get a seat at the table.
During his campaign, this time around, he said environmental protection, affordable housing and economic recovery were his top priorities.
He will be joining his first meeting as a councillor later this afternoon.
