A timber truck spilt all its wood into the Sexsmith Road right turning lane onto Harvey Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Jake Armstrong/Contributed)

Timber: Truck loses stacks of wood impacting Harvey Avenue traffic in Kelowna

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

Traffic is being impacted at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road on Wednesday morning.

Stacks of wood in a truck fell off and into the turning lane from Sexsmith Road onto Harvey Avenue. The turning lane is closed and Harvey Avenue is down to two lanes southbound in the area.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

More to come.

