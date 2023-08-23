Timber: Truck loses stacks of wood impacting Harvey Avenue traffic in Kelowna

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

A timber truck spilt all its wood into the Sexsmith Road right turning lane onto Harvey Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Jake Armstrong/Contributed)

Traffic is being impacted at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road on Wednesday morning.

Stacks of wood in a truck fell off and into the turning lane from Sexsmith Road onto Harvey Avenue. The turning lane is closed and Harvey Avenue is down to two lanes southbound in the area.

Breaking – Traffic moving southbound is being impacted at Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road in #Kelowna after a dump truck lost its load of lumber on the side of the road. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia (Photo – Jake Armstrong) pic.twitter.com/OeBkRfPTvW — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) August 23, 2023

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

More to come.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanaganTraffic