Louise Arbour, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, smiles after having her star unveiled on Canada’s Walk of Fame in Toronto on Monday, June 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Louise Arbour, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, smiles after having her star unveiled on Canada’s Walk of Fame in Toronto on Monday, June 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Time is now for military to finally make real progress on sex misconduct, Arbour says

Feds tapped Arbour to lead a year-long review of the military’s approach to preventing, punishing sex crimes

Louise Arbour believes that after years of failed efforts and misfires, the time is finally ripe for real progress in the Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct.

And the former Supreme Court Justice and United Nations human rights commissioner with a reputation for speaking truth to power, says if she didn’t believe that or the federal government’s commitment to act, she wouldn’t have agreed to help with the fight.

“There’s been huge disappointment, and I suspect there’s probably a lot of skepticism about whether this exercise is going to make any difference,” Arbour said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “If I didn’t believe that it could and will, I wouldn’t be bothered.”

The federal government tapped the 74-year-old Arbour last week to lead a year-long review of the military’s approach to preventing and punishing sexual crimes and behaviour following months of outrage over the conduct of its very top commanders.

The list of those caught up in the issue expanded Sunday to include Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe as he was relieved as commander of Canada’s special forces for writing a character reference four years ago for a soldier convicted of sexually assaulting a comrade’s wife.

Brig.-Gen. Steve Boivin, who was to take over as special forces commander this summer, instead moves immediately into the position. Though he was to move into a new senior advisory position, the military now says Dawe’s future remains undecided.

Acting defence chief Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre announced the move in a statement released on Sunday.

“These are difficult times for us as an institution, and for many who continue to suffer,” he said. “That suffering is inflamed through a sense of betrayal, and I recognize that it is real.”

Much of that sense of betrayal stems from the fact some of those commanders now accused of sexual misconduct were among the military’s loudest voices in promising action after another former Supreme Court justice revealed the scale of the military’s problems in 2015.

The fact that the government and Armed Forces refused to act on Marie Deschamps’s key recommendation to set up an independent centre to monitor the military’s handling of cases and hold it accountable has also contributed to anger and skepticism about their commitment.

Arbour, who has previously worked as an adviser as the Liberal government developed its 2017 defence policy, admits to having her own questions about another review when the government reached out to her this time around.

She now sees her role as building off Deschamps’s report, which was instrumental in laying out the scope and scale of sexual misconduct in the military, by now coming up with a real way to fix the issue.

“This is an opportunity to go beyond what Marie Deschamps said, which is: ‘You must create an independent, an external center,’ but to maybe try to flesh out what exactly this should look like,” Arbour said. “In that sense, this could be chapter two.”

There are several other reasons to believe her review is different from Deschamps’s and will lead to real change, Arbour added, noting it will study the military justice system and take a close look at how military commanders are selected and trained.

Yet perhaps most important is the level of public attention on the issue right now — and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s commitment to act upon whatever recommendations Arbour makes.

Arbour previously led an investigation of the Prison for Women in Kingston, Ont., following years of controversy at the institution. Her landmark report in 1996 prompted its closing and resulted in numerous changes to how women are treated in federal prisons.

“I wasn’t the first one that said this prison had to close, but sometimes you arrive at a time when the system is right, public opinion is sufficiently engaged, that change can happen,” she said.

“This is one of these opportunities with a very public commitment that this external, independent, comprehensive review will produce recommendations that will be implemented.”

While senior commanders have responded to the current controversy with expressions of openness to external oversight, the military has shown a history of resisting such monitoring and accountability, preferring instead to deal with issues internally.

Arbour noted police forces, medical associations and others all believe they are best placed to police their own members, but suggested resistance to external scrutiny is even more acute in the military due to the way troops live and work in close proximity.

Yet while that has also contributed to some skepticism, Arbour said she is keeping both an open mind and a determined focus to get on with the fight.

“I certainly understand fully the impatience of those who are directly implicated women, some of whom have spoken out more than one, others who have yet to speak out because they have no trust in the system,” she said.

“There’s skepticism and cynicism, and impatience and so on. I have nothing more to say then: ‘But then what? Are we just going to do nothing because we did something and, six years later, we’re not quite there yet?’”

READ MORE: Trudeau acknowledges ‘system-wide failure’ in military’s handling of sexual misconduct

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Armed Forcessexual misconduct

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

Just Posted

Devyn Gale, Grade 12, competed in the level 5 trampoline competition in March 2021’s Gymnastics BC provincial championship. (Contributed)
VIDEO: 3 Revelstoke Acrobats provincial champions

The club had six competitors participate in the virtual competition

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Chef Aman Dosanj of Paisley Notebook and Edible Adventures Indian spices. (Lia Crowe photo)
Okanagan chef raising funds to support India’s COVID-19 crisis

Aman Dosanj said that supporting the country during this time of crisis is about keeping herself accountable

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

(Black Press files)
EDITORIAL: Canada’s $1 trillion national debt

Canada’s national debt has topped $1 trillion for the first time in… Continue reading

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Splatsin First Nation member Darian Williams, 17, a Vernon archer, is one of six Interior region winners of the 2020 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sports. (I-SPARC photo)
Okanagan Indigenous athletes recognized for excellence

Vernon archer Darian Williams and Kelowna multi-sport star Tuja Dreyer among six regional finalists for Premier’s Awards

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

(Pexels/Contributed)
Okanagan man to pay $70K to BCSC for spending investor funds for personal use

According to the BCSC, a Kelowna man used $480,000 of invested funds for personal purposes.

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Most Read