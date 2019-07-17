The Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna is seeking the public’s help in finding a licensed sanctuary that can take Gilbert, a baby deer. (Facebook)

Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

West Kelowna’s Dr. Oz needs the public’s help finding sanctuary for injured deer

Gilbert, a small deer with a broken front leg, must find a home at a licensed sanctuary and time is running out, according to West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

The staff is reaching out to the public to help find the perfect spot for Gilbert.

“We are all trying to take care of the baby,” Dr. Moshe Oz said. “We’re trying to fight the odds.”

READ MORE: Firefighters douse Peachland house fire

READ MORE: Dr. Oz saves homeless man’s cat

Dr. Oz and Dr. Noa are providing all of Gilbert’s medical needs for the old leg injury, which requires surgery.

“It cannot be repaired,” Dr. Oz said. “He can’t be in the wild like this, he cannot walk.”

Dr. Oz said there are three possible outcomes for Gilbert. They could amputate his front leg, they could construct a prosthetic or they could put him down.

“Putting him down is the easiest and most practical way to deal with the problem, which I agree with,” he said. “But only if we can try the other two first.”

Now, the doctors have until the end of the day to find a licensed sanctuary that can rehab Gilbert, Dr. Oz explained.

“Chances are small, but you know what, I’ve done more difficult things in life than this,” he said.

It can’t be anyone’s farm, it must be a licensed sanctuary—a facility that has staff with the knowledge who can take care of Gilbert for the rest of the life.

READ MORE: Athletes and volunteers ecstatic about triathlon’s return to the Okanagan

READ MORE: Special memorial service to say goodbye to murdered teen

Eyes are on a zoo in Kamloops, Dr. Oz said, as provincial rules state wild animals can’t be transferred from one region to another in order to prevent the spread of disease.

“If someone knows about a sanctuary and can help, we have a little bit of time to help the baby,” Dr. Oz said. “If we cannot, we understand the logic that we have to make a decision.”

“At least, then, I didn’t just close his eyes without trying.”

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior
Next story
Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: Rain

Amount 10 to 20 mm

Stetski talks up NDP election platform

NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding outlines election ‘commitments’ to Canadian voters

Revelstoke construction company applies for gravel pit for second time

Terus Construction wants to expand their current operation on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s successful property assessment appeal affects city’s budget

The city is looking at $500,000 less revenue

Caribou debate in Revelstoke makes international headlines

How much are we expected to sacrifice to save a dying species?

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

West Kelowna’s Dr. Oz needs the public’s help finding sanctuary for injured deer

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Missing South Okanagan kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing kayaker

Lower gas prices slow annual inflation rate to Bank of Canada’s 2% bull’s-eye

Prices showed strength in other areas — led by a 17.3 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior

A personal connection to the crisis: Recovering addicts share their story

B.C. moves to preserve 54 of its biggest, oldest trees

Fir, cedar, spruce, pine, yew set aside from logging

Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

Fire crews are still on scene investigating the cause of the BBQ which made its way to the home

Most Read