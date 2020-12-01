‘Tis the season to protect your packages: North Okanagan RCMP

Send the Grinch home empty handed this Christmas season

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)

RCMP are offering some helpful ways to send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP)

More online shopping means more parcels on doorsteps, and more opportunities for the Grinch to strike.

With holiday shopping season in full swing, and with Covid-19 measures in place, more and more consumers are turning to online shopping this season. While this can be a convenient way to cross items off your holiday shopping list, the abundance of packages delivered to doorsteps can be a tempting target for the Grinch who may be doing a little holiday shopping of his own in your neighbourhood.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are offering some helpful ways you can send the Grinch home empty handed this holiday season.

Here are a few steps you can take to protect your goodies:

  • Arrange for a delivery time when you are home
  • Install video cameras to deter thieves
  • Utilize shipment tracking to receive updates as your items travel to their destination
  • Request a delivery notification. Once delivered, retrieve the item as soon as possible. The less time it is sitting unattended, the lower the risk of it being stolen
  • Can’t be at home? Have someone retrieve it for you
  • Have your package delivered to a post office or other pickup location
  • Add delivery instructions to leave items off the front step and out of sight at a rear or side door
  • If your package is stolen, file a report with the courier and notify police right away

“We encourage everyone to keep track of their items as they make their way to your home, and to have a plan in place to retrieve them once they arrive,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Parcel theft is not exclusive to the holiday season and taking these preventive measures can greatly reduce your risk of becoming a victim to this type of crime any time of the year.”

READ MORE: Missing snowmen go for an evening stroll in Lake Country

READ MORE: Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon Realtor

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies
Next story
2 year anniversary: Cody Younker is up to the challenge the next years will bring

Just Posted

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Revelstoke City Hall. (File)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

Mayor Gary Sulz expects positive cases to increase

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Online community launched to support local businesses

Community Futures is hosting Revy Open for Business as a one stop shop for information

Nicole Cherlet was elected to Revelstoke city council two years ago. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
2 year anniversary: Nicole Cherlet is striving for tangible change

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

Mike Brooks-Hill was elected to city council two years ago. (Contributed)
2 year anniversary: Mike Brooks-Hill says change is inevitable

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

An officer who pursued the vehicle said he saw the occupants of the car ejected upon impact

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)
Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son

Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility

Business groups have been advocating for years that local approvals for construction in B.C. are too long and restricted, and that B.C.’s outdates sales tax deter business investment. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

Mike Miltimore of Lee’s Music said the Gretsch electric guitar brought into his store is from 1955 and similar to one played by country music legend Chet Atkins before he developed his signature series of guitars. (Mike Miltmore photo)
Rare guitar touches a chord with connection to Salmon Arm family’s past

1950s Gretsch, worth up to $26,000, belonged to resident Sherrie Favell

Most Read