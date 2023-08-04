Western toad held by volunteer. (Marcy Mahr)

Toadfest coming to Summit Lake Provincial Park near Nakusp

The event celebrates the western toad, a Species of Special Concern

Later this month, residents of the Arrow Lakes area are invited out to watch on as a special species of toad migrates to their new homes.

Toadfest, hosted by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), is taking place at Summit Lake Provincial Park south of Nakusp on Aug. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Toadfest is a free, fun, family event, raising awareness about the western toad—designated federally as a Species of Special Concern in 2002,” said the FWCP in a press release.

The event gives residents a chance to help toadlets across Highway 6 if they’re present in the park.

“Due to the above-average temperatures we’ve experienced this year, egg and tadpole development has been fast, resulting in one of the earliest local movements of toadlets,” said the FWCP.

The FWCP added that the western toad has several key breeding sites in the West Kootenays, including Summit Lake.

The day will also feature kids’ activities, displays and exhibits.

Toadfest is coordinated by the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), with support from B.C. Parks, the Ministry of Forests, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and Yellowhead Road and Bridge Ltd.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders, to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

For more information, visit fwcp.ca/toadfest.

