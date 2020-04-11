‘Together we dance!’: Central Okanagan School District calls on local radio to get students moving at home

SD23 is calling on local radio stations to play an uplifting song at 9:23 a.m. each weekday morning

The Central Okanagan School District is looking at some new ways to get its students moving, even though most are not currently at school.

SD23 is calling on local radio stations to announce a ‘healthy break’ and play an uplifting song at 9:23 a.m. each weekday morning to promote physical activity for students currently learning from home.

“We are all in this together,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the board of education. “While staff, students, and parents work hard to learn in new ways, it’s important for families to know our community supports their efforts to adapt to the public health measures. We are grateful to be part of such a positive community in the Central Okanagan and we hope that people across the valley will take a break for some fun and physical activity.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools asks families to tune in to their favourite local station, get moving at the same time each day, and share their photos and videos to Twitter, tagging the station they listen to and @sd23news.

Coronavirus

