Tomorrow is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Nov. 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. (Contributed-Community Connections)

Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

This is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

The campaign runs every year from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

This 16-day period highlights other significant dates including Nov. 29, International Women Human Rights Defenders Day and Dec. 6, which marks the Anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

“16 Days,” as it has become known, was launched and continues to be coordinated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

Gender-based violence is any form of abuse, assault, or harassment that can be drawn back to dominant societal norms surrounding gender. The violence and abuse by men toward women is rooted in our history, our laws and woven into the fabric of our society. Male privilege, patriarchy and misogyny support this violence. Our culture and norms are founded on the belief that women have less value than men.

When you look at the facts, the numbers are staggering. Violence continues to be the greatest gender inequality rights issue for women, girls and gender-diverse individuals.

For instance, one in three women will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime and these numbers increase exponentially for Black, Indigenous and Women of Color; and LGBTQIA+.

Approximately every six days, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner (Statistics Canada, 2019) and the proportion of women killed by a spouse or intimate partner is over eight times greater than the proportion of men (Statistics Canada, 2020).

Some studies show that up to 70 per cent of women have experienced violence from an intimate partner.

Why is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the 16 Days of Activism important? It raises awareness and inspires action. It provides space to recognize the problem and creates an atmosphere in which women and men can organize together and take direct action to combat the epidemic of violence against women, making the shift from awareness to accountability.

If you are interested in further conversations about Gender-based violence, join us at Community Connections Friday, Dec. 3 at 10-12 p.m. at our main office.

To register, contact intake@community-connections.ca

