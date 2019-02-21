Tony Clement returns to Parliament following sexting scandal

Clement returns from dark valley

MP Tony Clement is breaking his social media silence for the first time since a sexting scandal forced him to out of the Conservative Party.

Clement made his first post to Instagram Wednesday since he resigned as a Conservative MP in November.

Wednesday’s post includes a picture of him standing in the new House of Commons with a statement thanking his followers for getting him through the “dark valley” after the scandal broke.

READ MORE: Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

In November Clement admitted he shared explicit images online with someone he believed to be a consenting female adult but who then turned around and demanded he pay 50,000 euros to prevent the images from going public.

He initially claimed it was a one-time lapse in judgement but when it became clear it wasn’t, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer asked him to resign from the party caucus.

Clement now sits as an independent and says he is getting back to his duties as the MP for Parry Sound-Muskoka.

“I had a severe personal crisis and it manifested itself in the irrational behaviour that became apparent and for which I take full responsibility,” Clement says on Instagram.

He also says he was “getting the counselling I needed and working on my family life” during his time away from office.

Earlier this year, two men in the Ivory Coast were arrested and charged with trying to blackmail Clement.

The RCMP is continuing to work with the Ivory Coast’s cyber crimes unit.

READ MORE: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Danielle Edwards, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition
Next story
Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

Just Posted

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the end of their regular season with awards

Their last game is on Saturday and the playoffs start next week

MP Stetski calls for more funding for rural internet

Stetski says there is a growing digital divide between rural and urban communities

Revelstoke Search and Rescue calls Feb. 11-17

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their activities to Emergency Management BC who… Continue reading

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Cold War Cabaret offers song, slam poetry and sock puppets

Devon More returns to Shuswap with Berlin Waltz, March 16

Shuswap athletes help Team BC to podium at Canada Winter Games

Speed-skater wins bronze, ringette player contributes to playoff victory

Most Read