Sidewalk (file photo)

Too hot for Vernon sidewalks to handle

Pavement heaves in heat wave, city says; take caution while travelling

It is so hot sidewalks are shifting.

The City of Vernon issued a warning to pedestrians that several sidewalks have heaved as the heat caused the materials to expand.

Crews will mark locations affected, the city said, but no repairs will be made until the heat wave has passed.

The city is encouraging visitors and residents to take caution as they travel through town.

Sidewalk issues should be reported to the city’s operations department online at vernon.ca, by phone at 250-550-6757 or through the Vernon Connect app.

