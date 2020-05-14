Top court rejects Taseko’s appeal on New Prosperity mine rejection

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Taseko Mines Limited application to appeal the rejection of the proposed New Prosperity Mine near Teztan Biny (Fish Lake) has been denied (Photo submitted)

The Supreme Court of Canada will not be hearing Taseko’s Mines Limited (TML) application to appeal the 2014 rejection of the proposed New Prosperity Mine southwest of Williams Lake.

Taseko’s application was dismissed on Thursday, May 14 nearly five months after it was filed with costs to the mining company.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation has argued the proposed open pit gold and copper mine threatens a sacred area of profound cultural importance to them and did not have the consent of the nation.

Read More: BC Supreme Court grants Tsilhqot’in injunction to stop exploratory drilling by Taseko

“This decision has been a long time coming,” said Tsilhqot’in National Government Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse. “We are celebrating the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision today, and taking the time to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by our communities and members to finally have their voices heard and respected.”

A 2013 environmental assessment report by an independent federal panel of experts concluded New Prosperity would have significant and immitigable impacts on water quality, fisheries, and Tsilhqot’in cultural heritage, rights, and traditional practices.

Those conclusions were accepted by the Government of Canada which rejected the project in February 2014.

Read More: Taseko, Tsilhqot’in Nation and Province attempt to resolve mine dispute

Legal challenges in regards to the decisions were filed by TML and were dismissed in December 2017. Appeals were dismissed by the Federal Court of Appeal in December 2019.

TML vice president of corporate affairs, Brian Battison said TML has no comment on the decision at this time.

More to come….

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

miningTsilhqot’inWilliams Lake