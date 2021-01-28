The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Jan. 16, 2020. The court has agreed to hear a case concerning the use of protection during sex and how that relates to consent and possible deception. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Jan. 16, 2020. The court has agreed to hear a case concerning the use of protection during sex and how that relates to consent and possible deception. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Top court to hear case on sexual consent and use of protection

He was charged with sexual assault but acquitted at trial

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear a case concerning the use of protection during sex and how that relates to consent and possible deception.

The complainant in the British Columbia case told Ross McKenzie Kirkpatrick that she insisted on the use of condoms during intercourse.

The pair had sex twice, and on the second occasion, unknown to the complainant, Kirkpatrick did not wear a condom.

He was charged with sexual assault but acquitted at trial.

The trial judge found there was no evidence the complainant had not consented to the sexual activity, and also no evidence Kirkpatrick had deceived the complainant into thinking he was using a condom.

However, the B.C. Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, prompting Kirkpatrick’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives say final months of 2020 a record for fundraising
Next story
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Just Posted

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke opened Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

The exit to Highway 1 needs to be more clearly marked

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

Data is from Jan. 17 to 23

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

The Penticton Indian Band has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure. (File)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

The band will be closing all facilities temporarily

A population of invasive clams was found in Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm in 2020. (CSISS photo)
Public told to look out for invasive mussels and clams in Shuswap Lake

A population of the invasive clams was found near Salmon Arm last in 2020

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

Most Read