Torched mini-van starts wildfire in Naramata

A small wildfire has started after a mini-van was torched in the mountains north of Naramata Road on Sunday morning. But thanks to the quick action of some locals, most of the fire was contained before getting out of control.

“Big shout out to Martin Gibbs and Don March on containing the forest fire near the dam above the flume,” said Patrick Schaffer on Facebook.

“We were heading out for firewood at approximately 6 a.m. but noticed the smoke just above the KVR first track. Martin reported it and then we proceeded up mountain. We arrived at approximately 7 a.m. and found a burned out minivan and a fire that would soon be out of control,” he said.

The group using shovels and whatever they had contained the fire by digging a perimeter and dousing hot spots as much as they could. They used the dam to refill the five gallon Jerry can they had.

This mini-van was dumped and torched Sunday morning causing the fire to spread and get out of control in Naramata. Luckily, locals were on the scene. (Facebook)

Forestry showed up at approximately 10 a.m. and took control of the situation.

The BC Wildfire dashboard is calling it the Robinson Creek fire and has it listed as .01 hectares in size and person-caused.

One person on Facebook reported there are now eight BC Wildfire crew on the scene along with two trucks and one helicopter.

Clark said earlier this morning it appeared the smoke is on the east side of the KVR trail.

Ironman athletes are set to come through the KVR trail through Naramata after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

