Tories questioned on why they did not boot Beyak from caucus sooner

Lynn Beyak told Senate that schools where Indigenous children endured abuse were not all bad

The Conservative party is being asked why it failed to oust Senator Lynn Beyak (BAY’-ak) from its caucus sooner, despite repeated calls from Indigenous leaders.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer issued a statement late Thursday saying Beyak no longer had a role in the caucus after she posted letters from supporters on her website, including one that Scheer called racist.

Beyak could not be reached for comment following Scheer’s decision.

Emails to Beyak’s office have gone unanswered and the voicemail box at her Senate office is full.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government finds it disappointing that Conservative leadership allowed Beyak to use her position to espouse her “ill-informed and offensive views” of history.

Last year, Scheer was urged by a number of Indigenous leaders, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, to remove Beyak from caucus following remarks she made that praised Canada’s residential schools.

She told the Senate that schools where Indigenous children endured widespread sexual and physical abuse were not all bad.

The N-D-P want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use his influence to get Beyak kicked out of the Senate.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Intel CEO talks security fixes, self-driving cars at Vegas gadget show

Just Posted

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Location of new sani-dump proposed

City hoping to reel in RV users with promise of sanitation station

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Group opposes Salmon Arm landfill expansion

Regional district to offer open house, online survey to capture public input on expansion, options.

Nordic skiers hit the podium at BC Cup

Athletes also competed at junior team selections in Quebec

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

High snowpack for the Okanagan

Cool and wet weather in November led to the rapid development of the early-season snow pack

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Most Read