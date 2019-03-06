Tourism Kelowna receives provincial recognition

Tourism Kelowna has been named the province’s Destination Marketing Organization of the year at the B.C. Tourism Industry Awards.

Awarded on Feb. 28 Tourism Kelowna received top honours in the category of Destination Marketing Organization Professional Excellence; recognizing the organization’s outstanding performance, accountability, and commitment to B.C.’s tourism industry.

“To be awarded for DMO Professional Excellence comes with a great deal of pride,” said Thom Killingsworth, chair, Tourism Kelowna board of directors.

“As Kelowna continues to see exponential growth, our board and staff remain committed to increasing visitation year-round and producing memorable experiences for guests in market. We’re appreciative of the recognition of our efforts and extend our praise to our local tourism industry for their hard work and support.”

Awarded and presided over by a panel of industry leaders and experts, the recognition reinforces Tourism Kelowna’s past and continued work to elevate the visitor economy in Kelowna and area.

“Our commitment to our local industry was perhaps best displayed by the simultaneous launch of long-term competitiveness strategies and immediate business recovery programs to support stakeholders badly affected by poor summer conditions,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, president & CEO, Tourism Kelowna.

Kelowna, and the Okanagan Valley, demonstrated industry leadership in several award categories.

• Jan Dobbener, Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, Customer Service Award – Winner

• Mario Arango Rodriguez, Kelowna Yacht Club, Customer Service Award – Nominee

• Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Innovation Award – Winner (tied with Fishing BC)

• Accent Inns, Employees First Award – Winner

• The Paisley Notebook, Remarkable Experience Award – Nominee

