Tourism Revelstoke brings back visitor volunteer campaign

Visitors who participate in Thanksgiving Back can get up to $500 towards their accommodation

After a successful campaign in 2021, Tourism Revelstoke are once again inviting visitors and tourists to volunteer for various community projects in exchange for $500 towards their accommodation.

During the two weekends leading up to Thanksgiving, the Thanksgiving Back campaign is a chance for visitors and travellers to connect and support the places they visit.

Volunteer projects over the weekends of September 24-25 and October 1-2 include:

vegetation restoration project for the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

trail project for the Revelstoke Cycling Association

assistance with the LUNA Art Festival for Arts Revelstoke

assisting the Local Food Initiative with their food festival

a project for the Revelstoke Railway Museum

getting the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre clean and organized for future exhibitions

According to Tourism Revelstoke, this campaign comes in a series of campaigns that blend community support with traditional marketing, including previous campaigns like Ten for the Trails, Take Out Revy, and an Avalanche Canada support campaign in the winter.

Volunteers need to indicate interest in projects online and Tourism Revelstoke will confirm registration. Participants will be reimbursed up to $500 after they have volunteered.

Only bookings of two or more nights with participating accommodations will be eligible.

For more information on the Thanksgiving Back campaign, contact Robyn Goldsmith at robyn.goldsmith@seerevelstoke.com.

