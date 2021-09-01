Tourism Revelstoke is offering $500 towards accommodation to visitors in exchange for volunteer hours. (Contributed-Tourism Revelstoke)

Tourism Revelstoke launches Thanksgiving Back campaign

Visitors who participate Sept. 25-26 or Oct. 2-3 can get up to $500 towards their accommodation

Tourism Revelstoke is inviting visitors to volunteer for various community projects in exchange for $500 towards their accommodation.

During the two weekends leading up to Thanksgiving, the Thanksgiving Back campaign is a chance for visitors and travellers to connect and support the places they visit.

Volunteer projects Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3 include:

•a vegetation restoration project for the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

•a trail project for the Revelstoke Cycling Association

•assistance with the LUNA Art Festival for Arts Revelstoke

•brushing and trail preparation for the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

•a project for the Revelstoke Railway Museum

•assistance with the Kokanee Fish Fest for Wildsight Revelstoke

Volunteers need to indicate interest in projects online and Tourism Revelstoke will confirm registration. Participants will be reimbursed up to $500 after they have volunteered.

Only bookings of two or more nights with participating accommodations

will be eligible.

For more information go to seerevelstoke.com/thanksgiving-back

