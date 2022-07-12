Tourism Revelstoke welcomes six new board members

New board members will attend their first meeting on July 13

Tourism Revelstoke has announced six new board members, who represent various tourism interest groups, in hopes to move tourism forward in the community and advise strategic direction.

Nico Leenders has joined the board as a Non-Traditional Accommodator. Leenders is the Director of Hospitality for WesternTrust, the parent company of Revelstoke Property Services, a property management company who oversees over 175 rental units in the community.

Mike Brown of The Taco Club, Carol Palladino of Revelstoke Arts ad Culture, Cheryl Swanson of Revy Riders Dirt Bike Club, and Dave Pehowich of Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing have all been appointed to the board as Experience Providers, as each offers their own perspective on the tourism landscape.

Tourism Revelstoke has also appointed Kevin Manuel, Director of Marketing at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Manuel is also a member of the Kootenay Rockies Tourism Board of Directors and the Tourism Marketing Committee for Destination British Columbia.

The new board members will attend their first meeting on July 13.

Contact media@seerevelstoke.com for more information on the new board or how to get involved with tourism in Revelstoke.

