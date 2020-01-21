Tourism visits to the Thompson/Okanagan up 18 per cent year-over-year

In 2019, almost 11.4 million people spent at least one night visiting the region

Tourism numbers just keep going up and up across the Thompson Okanagan, according to a recent Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) report.

Between 2018-2019, the report said there were 17 per cent more Canadians who visited the Thompson Okanagan for at least one night. In total, the region saw almost 11.4 million overnight stays from Canadians in 2019.

Between 2018-2019, the report said there was also a 21 per cent increase in the number of international people who visited the Thompson/Okanagan for at least one night. In total, the region saw almost 1.9 million overnight stays from international visitors in 2019.

In total, there was a 18 per cent increase in the amount of people who visited the Thompson Okanagan for at least one night between 2018-2019.

Across the country, 58 per cent of Canadians who spent at least one night in the Thompson/Okanagan in 2019 were from B.C., 26 per cent were from Alberta, and five per cent were from Ontario.

Worldwide, 71 per cent of international visitors who spent at least one night in the Thompson/Okanagan in 2019 were from the U.S, five per cent were from Australia and four per cent were from the United Kingdom.

For more information on the report, you can visit TOTA’s website.

