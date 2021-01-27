A rendering of the proposed “Aqua” resort in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area. (Contributed)

A rendering of the proposed “Aqua” resort in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area. (Contributed)

Towering waterfront resort planned in Kelowna

Mission Group’s ‘Aqua’ resort has been in the works for more than a decade

After more than a decade, plans for a large waterfront Kelowna resort are moving forward.

The Mission Group purchased land along Okanagan Lake, just south of the Eldorado Hotel, more than 10 years ago with the intention of building a waterfront resort called “Aqua.” In 2017, city council rezoned the area to allow for the resort’s development but a development permit application was never filed.

Last Friday (Jan. 22), the Mission Group finally did submit that application, revealing plans similar to what was shown in previous city processes. Situated on a six-acre site, Aqua is planned to feature three towers of 13, 15 and 17 storeys in height, a separate four-storey indoor boat storage facility and ground-level retail space. Previous plans indicated the buildings would contain 319 residential units, though there is no mention of that detail in the most recent application.

READ MORE: Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

READ MORE: Kelowna transit system poised for recovery: transit manager

The Mission Group is calling the development a “condominium resort community.”

“The intent of this development project is to create a lakeside community built around the natural features of the area,” states a letter in the application. “This proposed design is centred around the Aqua theme, but also recognizing and paying homage to the surrounding Okanagan region.”

A video, initially published in 2018, showing renders of the resort remains available on the Mission Group’s website.

The application will likely come to council in the coming months.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Every leader must work to rid health-care system of anti-Indigenous racism: Miller
Next story
Canada scrambling for smaller syringes ahead of expected Pfizer vaccine label change

Just Posted

Kevin Dorrius, general manager at Community Futures Revelstoke, presents Revelstoke local Jane McNab with the Volunteer of the Year Award for Revelstoke. (Submitted)
Community Futures planning September conference

Final decisions will be made in July depending on the state of the pandemic and vaccinations

A pair of Okanagan Regional Library reference librarians have created a podcast called Hard Cover that takes a zany but informative look at books, libraries and librarians. (File photo)
Okanagan reference librarians produce quirky podcast

Davin Helkenberg and Peter Critchley are behind Hard Cover

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City supports Crown Land application to improve Jordan River trail

The Alpine Club of Canada has applied to maintain and upgrade the trail

A sign indicating a COVID-19 testing site is displayed inside a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The site was only open to students and staff of Rockland County schools in an effort to test enough people to keep the schools open for in-person learning. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

The Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop donated items to the Hospice Society’s care cart. (Submitted/Hospice Society)
Hospice Society thanks contributors to Hospice on Wheels cart

When volunteers couldn’t visit the society introduced a care cart

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

A 29-year-old Abbotsford woman twice crashed her car near Princeton on Saturday,… Continue reading

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows to 66 cases

A majority of cases remain among staff at Royal Inland Hospital

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Kamloops RCMP covered the animal with a blanket and dragged it out of the home on a carpet. (Kamloops This Week)
Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lesley Lutes, UBCO professor of psychology and director of the Centre for Obesity and Well-being Research Excellence. (Submitted)
UBCO psychologist part of Bell Let’s Talk virtual panel tonight at 6 p.m.

Panel will talk about coping under the stress of this pandemic

Vaseux Lake in winter. (Facebook)
Dogs rescued after falling through Okanagan Lake

Good Samaritans saved the trapped dogs

Most Read