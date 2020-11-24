Town of Princeton gets $1 million in COVID relief

Funds to offset affects of pandemic on municipal revenues and operations

The Town of Princeton has received more than $1 million from the province to offset the affects of the COVID pandemic on its revenues and operations.

“It’s a big relief,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

The grant is part of a nearly $2 billion joint federal and provincial promise to support other levels of government through COVID.

Under that umbrella Princeton was awarded $1,013,000 earlier this month through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Governments.

Coyne said the town has already lost significant revenue from rentals of the arena and Riverside Centre, and has missed out on outdoor pool and transit fees.

The municipality will be required to annually report how the grant money is spent, and there are strict guidelines.

Eligible costs include: addressing revenues shortfalls, facility reopening and operating costs, emergency planning and response costs, bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire and police, computer and other electronic technology costs to improve inter-connectivity and virtual communications, services for vulnerable persons, for example people living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, or who are experiencing homelessness or other vulnerabilities and other related costs.

