Town of Princeton launches Coronavirus hotline to assist residents in need

The Town of Princeton has launched what could be B.C.’s first municipally-managed hotline in response to the Coronavirus.

The phone number, 1-778-720-6111, is a local call and it’s available for residents seeking information about services, and closures, and for others who need help meeting their personal needs in a time of crisis, said Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne.

People calling who require help getting groceries and supplies will be put in touch with volunteers who have stepped forward from various community groups.

Princeton mayor turns to technology to connect with residents over Coronavirus crisis

The hotline will be operated by staff from the Princeton’s Visitors Centre, which is presently closed, who will work from home.

“This is a new service in a rapidly evolving situation,” said Coyne.

While there are other numbers available for B.C. residents to call, Coyne said he is not aware of another municipally-run hotline.

“We are bit ahead of the curve,” he acknowledged.

B.C. 211 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

