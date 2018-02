Could that be a COFFIN buried at the Princeton fairgrounds?

A Princeton works crew got a jolt recently when it started digging at the fairgrounds.

“I thought at first we found a coffin,” said infrastructure director Michael Mazurek.

“I was with Paul Bedard and we both thought it looked creepy.”

As it turned out, the men were looking a very old septic tank made of wood.

While Mazurek said he hasn’t seen infrastructure like this before “they used to use wood for water pipes…they used what the had.”