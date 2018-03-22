Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

The RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of the Jewellery shown above. (RCMP Photo)

A traffic stop in Malakwa earlier this month led to the arrest of three foreign nationals on suspicion of theft and the seizure of significant quantities of cash and jewellery.

On March 15, the RCMP Traffic Services Roving Traffic Unit stopped a rental vehicle for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa. The vehicle’s three occupants were not Canadian citizens and did not possess passports or valid driver’s licences.

According to an RCMP press release, the officer noted a distinct odour coming from the vehicle which led to the arrest of the three occupants with the assistance of the Sicamous RCMP. When officers searched the vehicle they found a small amount of marijuana, a significant sum of Canadian and American currency and several bags of jewellery. They believe the jewellery was stolen.

The identity of the individuals in the car has not yet been confirmed. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is helping the RCMP determine the immigration status of all three individuals who are currently in custody. Investigators believe the individuals they arrested are involved in an organized theft ring, traveling across the province and possibly Canada, committing thefts to obtain valuables and cash.

“This demonstrates yet again how a vehicle stop for speeding can result in significant seizures and arrests that have implications beyond Canada’s borders. The BC RCMP Traffic Services Roving Traffic Unit’s mission is to interdict the flow of illicit drugs, guns and offence-related money and property in addition to identifying and removing traveling criminals from our roadways in the ongoing effort to make our roadways safer for everyone,” the release reads.

The RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of the jewellery. If you have been the victim of a recent jewellery theft anywhere in southern BC and believe any of the jewellery shown above belongs to you, please contact Constable Christopher Coleman by email at: christopher.coleman@rcmp-grc.gc.ca