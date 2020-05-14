Train collides with vehicle in Revelstoke

There were no injuries according to government report

A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary. File photo from THE CANADIAN PRESS

A train collided with a vehicle near Revelstoke on May 8.

According to a report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the accident occurred on the tracks near downtown Revelstoke at 1:20 p.m.

The report said the train was heading west, when it struck a Canadian Pacific (CP) vehicle that was on the main track. The report furthered that the lone occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and the train did not derail. There were also no spills.

However, CP would not say if the occupant was inside the vehicle at time of impact.

CP said the incident is under investigation and would not provide anymore details.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

