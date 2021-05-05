Train of lights cross Okanagan skies Tuesday night

The long set of lights are likely SpaceX satellites

Niki Didiliuc took this image in Penticton Tuesday night, May 4, 2021.

Star gazers across the Okanagan took to social media Tuesday night after a long string of lights was seen moving across the sky.

The train of bright lights moved across the skies and could be clearly seen in Penticton, Osoyoos, Summerland and across the Okanagan between 9:15 to 9:40 p.m.

Apparently, the lights were visible in the Lower Mainland too.

Because this isn’t the first time, these long trail of lights have lit up Okanagan skies, most people were able to figure out that the lights are actually satellites, launched into space by the U.S. company SpaceX, run by South African entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The satellites are part of something called Starlink. This is a project by SpaceX to launch thousands of satellites into orbit.

