Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of Golden for 9 km through the Kicking Horse Canyon due to rocks on the road.

The road is closed in both directions, with a detour available through Radium via Highways 93 and 95.

The highway is not expected to re-open until 3 p.m. local time.

Currently, an assessment is in progress and a geotechnical investigation.

The road was shut overnight after the initial rockslide.

An update will be provided on DriveBC at 1 p.m. MST.

TransCanada