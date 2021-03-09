Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of Golden for 9 km through the Kicking Horse Canyon due to rocks on the road.
The road is closed in both directions, with a detour available through Radium via Highways 93 and 95.
The highway is not expected to re-open until 3 p.m. local time.
Currently, an assessment is in progress and a geotechnical investigation.
The road was shut overnight after the initial rockslide.
An update will be provided on DriveBC at 1 p.m. MST.
