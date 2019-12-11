The Trans-Canada is closed east of Golden. (DriveBC image)

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden is closed to traffic in both directions due to rocks on the road.

The highway was closed around 8 p.m. last night and remains closed this morning.

According to DriveBC, the rocks are located between Golden Donald Upper Rd. and the west boundary of Yoho National Park, approximately 18.8 kilometres east of Golden.

A detour is not available and the next update will be at 8:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

READ MORE: Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

READ MORE: Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Search and Rescue member grateful for help after fire
Next story
Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Just Posted

Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Due to rocks on highway

Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

City approves 24 unit affordable housing project

The Revelstoke Communitiy Housing Society’s Oscar St. project is moving forward

Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

High minus three

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Vernon Search and Rescue member grateful for help after fire

Trevor Honigman and wife displaced after fire severely damaged their new-to-them BX home Dec. 5

Most Read