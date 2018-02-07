A MVI closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Canyon Springs and Rogers Pass Wednesday night. (DriveBC Cams)

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Canyon Springs and Rogers Pass due to MVI

Road estimated to reopen around 10 p.m.: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is reporting that the road is closed in both directions from 40 to 70 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

The estimated time of opening is 10 p.m.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

“Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday morning,” says the warning.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

One driver posted an update to Twitter showing traffic stopped near Canyon Springs.

A DriveBC webcam showed westbound traffic stopped near the summit of Rogers Pass.

DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Canyon Springs and Rogers Pass due to MVI

Road estimated to reopen around 10 p.m.: DriveBC

