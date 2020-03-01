Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a rock slide.

The Ministry of Transportation has tweeted that the slope continues to be active and that a geotechnical review is in progress.

Rock slide from failed hoodoo face on #BCHwy1 in Kicking Horse Canyon, east of #GoldenBC has kept the Highway closed. The slope continues to be active.

Geotech review continues. #Emcon standing by to clear once safe to do so. Follow @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/5hAfZ1lH0N pic.twitter.com/9QRD9Ue3fW — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) March 1, 2020

UPDATE- CLOSED – #BCHwy1– Rocks on road has the highway between Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop road and Golden Donald Upper road closed in BOTH directions. Assessment is in progress.

No detour available.

Next update: 12:00 PM MST

More info: https://t.co/c2ywfCb8l2#GoldenBC — DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) March 1, 2020

