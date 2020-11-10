UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm

UPDATE 7:30 a.m.:
Highway 1 is now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm after a vehicle incident was cleared.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution on snowy roads.
***Cleared and all lanes open** #BCHWY1 Salmon Arm https://t.co/Ee1Frkf1QN
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 10, 2020
Original story:
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions, likely until at least 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10
Aim Roads and Drive BC have reported a vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm near Canoe Beach Drive NE.
**#BCHwy1 Salmon Arm, BC remains closed** Estimated opening is 7:30am. Next update at 7:00am.https://t.co/Ee1Frkf1QN
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 10, 2020
Estimated time of opening: 7:30 AM. https://t.co/UX0VBIsoha
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 10, 2020
Roads are covered in snow this morning and drivers are urged to be cautious.
