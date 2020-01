There has been a vehicle collision

The Trans Canada Highway is closed at Big Eddy Rd. due to a vehicle collision. Cars are lined up on One Mile Hill, about 4 km west of Revelstoke. (Drive BC)

The Trans Canada Highway is closed at Big Eddy Rd. in Revelstoke due to a vehicle collision.

According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed until 11:30 a.m.

