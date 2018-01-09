Trans-Canada Highway reopens west of Revelstoke following accident

Time of opening is still unknown; detour available

Traffic is started to get backed up going west-bound on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke following an accident. (Drive BC Cams)

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.:

The Highway has re-opened.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.:

A detour is available around an accident that has closed Hwy. 1 west of Revelstoke. Drive BC says that the detour is Hwy 23 south to Hwy. 6 to Vernon.

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke following an accident.

Drive BC is reporting that the road is closed in both directions 12.5 km west of Revelstoke. An assessment is in progress, but the time of opening is unknown.

Current road conditions can be found at drivebc.ca

Current weather conditions can be found at weather.gc.ca

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
