Avalanche control is planned for west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed again later this evening for avalanche control in the Three Valley Gap Area. (File photo/Photo by B.C Ministry of Transport)

The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed tonight at 8:30 p.m. for avalanche control.

It was closed this afternoon in the same direction between approximately 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

There is a snowfall warning for the area from Environment Canada, calling for steady snowfall of between 15 and 25 cm.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.