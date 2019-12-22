Trans Canada Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

An avalanche triggered by crews engulfs a section of Hwy. 1 near Glacier National Park on Feb.8, 2018. (BC Transportation)

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning between 10 and 11 a.m.

According to DriveBC there will be avalanche control work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk.

Driving too fast for winter conditions can result in a fine of $167 and 3 points. Read up on how to drive for the conditions before you get behind the wheel. https://t.co/cSTeOP5HXo #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/sF5r7nq1uO — MainroadEastKootenay (@MainroadEastK) December 22, 2019

