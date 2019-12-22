An avalanche triggered by crews engulfs a section of Hwy. 1 near Glacier National Park on Feb.8, 2018. (BC Transportation)

Trans Canada Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning between 10 and 11 a.m.

According to DriveBC there will be avalanche control work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk.

 

