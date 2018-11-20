Trans Canada Highway to be closed for an hour for avalanche control

The highway will be closed 44 km east of Revelstoke from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. today

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed between Jumping Creek Rd and Glacier National Park’s west boundary this morning at 11 a.m. for avalanche control work.

According to Drive BC the highway is expected to be closed for an hour.

Kelowna lotto winner: 'You never think it's going to be you'
UPDATE: Morning crash shuts down Kamloops road

