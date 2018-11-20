Trans Canada Highway to be closed for an hour for avalanche control

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed between Jumping Creek Rd and Glacier National Park’s west boundary this morning at 11 a.m. for avalanche control work.
According to Drive BC the highway is expected to be closed for an hour.
REMINDER – #BCHwy1 will be CLOSED today from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM between Jumping Creek Rd (44 km east of #Revelstoke) to the west gate of Glacier National Park for planned avalanche control. Please plan accordingly, full details: https://t.co/RW1VseNY0F #GoldenBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 20, 2018