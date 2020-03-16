Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

An early-morning vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway closed the highway approximately six kilometres west of Chase. According to highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads, single-lane alternating traffic is now being allowed through the scene of the crash.

Read More: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Read More: North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

DriveBC reports the incident took place between Ska-halish Drive and Chief Neskonlith Drive. Motorists travelling through the area are being advised to slow down and exercise caution as traffic control workers are in the area. Another update on the condition of the road is planned for 12:15 p.m.

Read More: Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Read More: Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke mayor says to stay calm, look after each other
Next story
BREAKING: Canada to close borders to outsiders, except U.S. citizens, trade to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Revelstoke mayor says to stay calm, look after each other

As the situation changes, the city will communicate

Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Other B.C. resorts have closed, and Dr. Bret Batchelor doesn’t want to see those travellers come here

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Sunny today

VIDEO: Revelstoke glass blower pinching new opportunities

Leah Allison of Big Eddy Glassworks is now working with the Ucluelet Aquarium

No travel ban, but travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits well over 300 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

Panic shoppers clearing North Okanagan grocery shelves

Non-perishables, eggs, chicken, beef, past and rice added to the list of sold out items

COVID-19: ‘For most of us, we have no backup plan,’ North Okanagan business says

Downtown Vernon Association urges public to support local businesses

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Most Read