Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

An early-morning vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway closed the highway approximately six kilometres west of Chase. According to highway maintenance contractor AIM Roads, single-lane alternating traffic is now being allowed through the scene of the crash.

Read More: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Read More: North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

DriveBC reports the incident took place between Ska-halish Drive and Chief Neskonlith Drive. Motorists travelling through the area are being advised to slow down and exercise caution as traffic control workers are in the area. Another update on the condition of the road is planned for 12:15 p.m.

Read More: Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Read More: Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter