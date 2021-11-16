Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is pictured near Hope, B.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.

Company calls it a precautionary move taken due to the flooding situation

The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down temporarily due to widespread rains and flooding in British Columbia.

Trans Mountain Corp. spokeswoman Ali Hounsell says the precautionary move was taken due to the flooding situation in the area of Hope, B.C.

In addition, Hounsell says construction on the Trans Mountain expansion project has been temporarily halted in the Lower Mainland, Hope, and Merritt regions due to prolonged rainstorms.

The 1,500-km Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada’s only pipeline system carrying oil from Alberta to the West Coast. The pipeline has a capacity for 300,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain expansion project was approved by the federal government in 2019. The project will twin the existing pipeline, bringing its total capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was purchased by the federal government in 2018. Trans Mountain Corp. is a federal Crown corporation, headquartered in Calgary.

—The Canadian Press

Trans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway
Next story
UPDATE: Lights back on at Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

Just Posted

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Three Valley Gap on Nov. 16. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
UPDATE: Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke postponed

A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)
VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

The B.C. government recently announced that it is providing more than $450,000 to Okanagan College's Kelowna campus to deliver two intakes of its hospitality professional program. (Photo: Pexels)
Province funds hospitality training program in the Okanagan and Shuswap