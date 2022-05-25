BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)

BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)

TransLink says ridership recovery outpacing other North American systems

Bus ridership in Metro Vancouver returned to 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels last year

Metro Vancouver’s transportation authority says its recovery of ridership that plummeted during the pandemic has been stronger than many other North American transit networks, but still hasn’t rebounded entirely.

A statement from TransLink says ridership across its system has rebounded to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after reaching 59 per cent last year.

The 2021 transit service performance review released Wednesday says Metro Vancouver’s recovery rates exceeded those of transit systems in Toronto, Montreal, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco.

It says bus ridership led the way at 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels last year, while SkyTrain lines bounced back to between 54 and 57 per cent.

The review says the region that includes Surrey, Langley, White Rock and North Delta saw the greatest recovery, reaching 75 per cent last year.

The West Coast Express route through the Fraser Valley was at 26 per cent.

TransLink says there were 846,000 daily average boardings across its network on weekdays and a total of 224 million boardings in 2021.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Bring back mask mandate on public transit, TransLink board urged

BC Transit

Previous story
Bear activity in Central Okanagan a concern for conservation officers
Next story
Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

Just Posted

Melissa Hemphill, Co-Director of the Community Connections Outreach Building, and Austin Luciow, a Red Seal Chef and the Kitchen Manager, in the Neighbourhood Kitchen. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Community Connections opens shared commercial kitchen space

Dryden Bennett, recipient of Kelowna's Teen Honour in the Arts Award, is a featured composer in the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra's spring concert May 28 and 29, 2022. (Contributed)
Youth Symphony in tune for Okanagan spring concerts

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lettuce and sunflowers are in the same family

The Revelstoke Cricket Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: Local athletes building exciting future for cricket in Revelstoke