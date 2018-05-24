UPDATE: TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

TransLink says that Seth Rogen could be in the running to replace Freeman

TransLink is pulling its planned SkyTrain and bus announcements by Morgan Freeman after multiple women told CNN that the actor had sexually harassed them.

In a statement Thursday morning, the company said they were pausing the ads after the stories broke Thursday morning.

Speaking after a TransLink board meeting, spokesperson Jill Drews said that the company was taking the allegations seriously.

“We’ve decided to put a pause on airing these ads with Mr. Freeman’s voice for now,” said Drews.

“It’s VISA’s ad campaign so ultimately his participation will be a question for them to answer.”

Eight women told CNN that they were victims of harassment and inappropriate behaviour by Freeman on set, during the promotion of his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment. Eight other people corroborated the accounts.

The planned announcements by Freeman were part of TransLink’s campaign to promote its Tap and Pay system which allows anyone transit users to tap and pay with their credit card, not just their Compass Card.

Drews emphasized that the announcements were ads that VISA had bought from TransLink, and not an initiative from TransLink itself.

In a statement, VISA said it will be suspended Freeman’s role in it’s marketing campaign.

“We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured.”

As to whether or not Seth Rogen, who offered to replace Freeman once the the allegations against the 80-year-old actor surfaced, could potentially voice the ads, Drews said that nothing had been planned yet.

“We are all for fun things on the system and we will see where that goes,” said Drews.

