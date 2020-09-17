Travel from Coldstream to Lake Country along Kal Crystal Waters trail

Completed extension on Kal Crystal Waters trail uses historic highway

The newly completed extension to the Kal Crystal Waters trail utilizes parts of an old early 1900s highway.

The trail development, adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail (ORL), is unique in that the Regional District of North Okanagan didn’t need to purchase any land. Sections of the trail extension were granted as easements or right of ways by property owners and the Transportation Ministry while others utilized portions of the old highway.

“The discussion for the Kal Crystal Waters trail began in 2013,” Electoral Area B director said. “When the Okanagan Rail Trail began taking off in 2015, the enthusiasm and energy were understandably shifted to creating that trail.”

Once the ORL was completed, the RDNO refocused its attention to completed the Kal Crystal Waters trail, which offers a more challenging incline than the neighbouring rail trail. Options for trail looping with the Rail Trail provide a different perspective of Kalamalka Lake and the landscape for trail users.

Trail users can travel the 1.8-kilometre trail from Okanagan College to Lake Country by accessing the path from its northern access at the college or its southern access point at Crystal Waters Road.

The work was funded through Electoral Area B’s Community Works Fund.

The fund is comprised of federal gas tax funding delivered to local governments in the province to support local infrastructure priorities.

READ MORE: Vernon volunteers slowing down speeders

READ MORE: Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Just keep running: Local runs for three days up seven Revelstoke peaks

Just Posted

Just keep running: Local runs for three days up seven Revelstoke peaks

The adventure was roughly 250 km and 11,000 metres elevation gain

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

Public hearing closes, Hay Rd. decision coming up Sept. 22

Revelstoke City Council listened to feedback Sept. 17 and will discuss the final decision next week

Revelstoke golfer wins prestigious award

Head professional at Revelstoke Golf Club honoured

Moth outbreak prompts concerns for forest health

Shuswap entomologist argues looper moth resurgence beneficial to biodiversity

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

Rail traffic starts moving after 60-car derailment near Hope

Clean up effort ongoing after 60 cars carrying potash crashed along a rail bridge

Spoon-wielding man draws police presence in Penticton

Police say no one was harmed during the incident

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Most Read