Traveling Tree visits Revelstoke to celebrate francophone culture.

L’arbre Ambulant or The Traveling Tree is on display in the Revelstoke library. The West Kootenays Francophone Association (AFKO) are touring the tree to celebrate French culture in the Kootenays.

Students from across the region, were asked what object connects them to the French language, answers where inscribed on leaves and displayed on the six-foot-tall tree.

There where over 175 respondents mostly students from French immersion schools in the region including École des Glaciers in Revelstoke. Other participants hailed from as far as Switzerland, Indonesia and France.

“I chose maple syrup, because it’s the people from Québec who make it, I think it is made in Quebec,” wrote Cassidy Kirwin of Revelstoke.

Veronique Trudel of Nelson wrote, “The pen represents my francophone. I write songs, I do it in French, my mother tongue.”

The tree was designed by Slocan Valley artist Jeremie Gurvan and manufactured by students of Selkirk College in Trail. It will be on display at the Revelstoke library until July 22.

READ MORE: Top 5 reasons to learn French

@timvdk2

tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KootenaysQuebecRevelstoke