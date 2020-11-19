Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at the hospital. (Contributed)

Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at the hospital. (Contributed)

Tree of Dreams campaign raises money for new CT at Penticton Regional Hospital

Less than $500,000 left in $3 million South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s initiative

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s 15th annual Tree of Dreams campaign is looking to complete the fundraising for a second CT at Penticton Regional Hospital.

The medical foundation launched the $3 million drive in spring and now has less than $500,000 remaining.

Donors have contributed $2.5 million, including a $1.7 million commitment from Peters Bros. Construction Ltd.

READ ALSO: Local construction company makes $1.7 million donation to Penticton hospital

READ ALSO: Penticton Regional Hospital issues fitness challenge in support of kidney treatment

The new CT (computerized tomography) machine will be located steps away from the hospital’s emergency department, now undergoing a major upgrade under Phase 2 of the hospital expansion.

Jeff Wojcik, section head for medical imaging at the hospital, said this latest model CT scanner provides higher quality images. It will also reduce the heavy demand on the existing machine.

The CT currently operates from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight.

“We’re having trouble keeping up with the volume,” Wojcik said. “We often try to sandwich emergency patients in between outpatients and oncology patients.”

Along with the CT itself, extensive building renovations are required, which brings the total project cost to $5 million. The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District is contributing $2 million with the medical foundation raising the remainder.

Peter Steele, the foundation’s board chair, said the public response to date has been gratifying. “We can’t thank our donors enough for their support for quality healthcare,” he said.

The new CT scanner will be operational by the time the emergency department renovation is completed in early 2022. The new admitting and triage area is now open with work continuing on other sections of the emergency room, which has remained in operation throughout the construction period.

To donate, visit sosmedicalfoundation.com or phone 250-492-9027.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

Just Posted

Arrowhead School in 1957. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2306)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 19

A look back at some local history

Pile Of Newspapers. (Black Press file photo)
Review misreports on city byelection dates

Updates will be reported when they are available

Red Rain.
Morning Start: Red rain once fell in India

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

A look at Highway 1 near Revelstoke at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Avalanche control cancelled east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is being done in Rogers Pass

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Courtesy of Hechangedit)
‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at the hospital. (Contributed)
Tree of Dreams campaign raises money for new CT at Penticton Regional Hospital

Less than $500,000 left in $3 million South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s initiative

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

(File photo)
Hudson’s Bay sues Penticton mall over alleged lack of action amid pandemic

The Bay claims Cherry Lane Mall is to blame for lost revenue, making them unable to pay rent

Most Read