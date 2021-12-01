Trees crash onto power lines and road to Apex from Penticton

Residents on Apex Mountain are currently without power after a storm blew down trees onto powerlines and the road.
Images posted to social media showed the damage from the wind gusts that were felt in the region, including as far as Twin Lakes.
According to FortisBC, there are 548 customers without power in the region as of 8 a.m., with an estimate for power to be restored by 2 p.m.
Multiple trees had also been knocked down onto the roadway, including Green Mountain Road making travel more difficult.
Traffic along Highway 97 also came to a standstill this morning, as a collision between a truck and tanker closed the road.
