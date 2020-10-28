This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)

Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

As part of an ongoing goal to make Salmon Arm a safe and inclusive place, a tri-rainbow crosswalk and a Progress flag on the arts centre will be considered in the city’s next budget deliberations.

The crosswalk is proposed for the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE, near the entrance to the arts centre.

Following her presentation to city council on the Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival, Tracey Kutschker, director-curator at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, explained that a cultural mapping session showed “our little corner of the downtown is considered among the safer areas of Salmon Arm’s downtown.”

She said between the arts centre and Inclusive Arts, as well as a few other places that are aware and open with regard to LGBTQ2S+ people, a tri-rainbow crosswalk in that area would be a visible message to people, whether they’re residents or visitors, that it is a safe space and Salmon Arm is working to become safer.

One crosswalk would be the traditional six-colour rainbow, another would be the inclusive rainbow that has brown and black stripes to specify people of colour and Indigenous people, and the third would be the transgender flag with pink, blue and white.

Read more: First Pride Project festival in Salmon Arm met with enthusiasm

Read more: Salmon Arm Pride Project festival underway

“They (transgender people) are right now where LGBTQ communities were about 20 to 25 years ago. The level of fear, the unwillingness to be open and to be themselves is really high. So I think there has to be a really specific message to transgender people that we are a safe space,” Kutscher said.

She said the crosswalk would also send a message to the businesses in the downtown, “because as we learned with the window display contest, there are a lot of businesses who are open and willing to learn… how to be a safe space; they just weren’t sure how the rest of the downtown was feeling about it. The communication level can be achieved. This is one way of saying, ‘yeah, we’re ready.’”

Kutscher told council that although the committee formed for the Pride Project came up with 25 recommendations, she was focusing on two. Along with the tri-rainbow crosswalk, she requested that council consider adding a Progress flag to the flag pole atop the arts centre. Currently the banner pole holds the centre’s annual exhibition schedule, so the committee would like to see the Progress flag flown at the top.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond suggested the requests be added to city budget deliberations, which would give time for costing out the proposals.

She added: “This is right from the community itself and was discussed and debated over many, many hours. So it’s solid, data-based evidence right here.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrosswalksSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan
Next story
Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer not casting a ballot in U.S. election

Just Posted

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Remembrance Day celebrations different during pandemic

The Legion is asking you to stay home as a limit of 100 people are allowed at the ceremony

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services extinguish apartment fire

It was the second fire in less than a week for the city

A municipal election is likely coming up in January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

A ministerial order is required to temporarily change the Election Bylaw

Mount Cartier Court residents enjoy some shade. (Submitted)
Mount Cartier Court gets shade sail donation

Various local organizations donated funds for the project

A map of the proposed location for the temporary workforce camp in Johnson Heights that is subject to a Temporary Use Permit from the city. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves permit for worker camp in Johnson Heights

The permit was issued for two years in a close vote

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby, 30, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle this April. (Facebook)
Prolific offender back behind bars

Seamus Kirby, 30, has a long history of crime in the Okanagan

Cameron James is celebrating the recent release of his second single, Voodoo. He is pictured in downtown Kelowna, his hometown. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna hip-hop artist makes waves on the West Coast

Artist Cameron James and filmmaker Jordan Powers proof talent doesnt stop at west coast

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove Oct. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

RCMP said none of the property has been recovered

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire

Large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Most Read