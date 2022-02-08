Lynda Saundry, 61, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. Saundry will appear in Vernon court Feb. 22, 2022, to fix a date for a trial. (Facebook photo)

Trial date for North Okanagan woman accused of murder still undecided

A hearing to fix a trial date for Lynda Saundry was adjourned

A trial date for a North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder will be set later this month, following another adjournment.

Lynda Saundry, 61, is charged in relation to the killing of 55-year-old Barry Jones, whose body was found in a home near Round Lake, west of Armstrong, on July 30, 2020.

She was arrested a few days after the discovery. Police said Saundry and Jones knew each other.

Saundry was committed to stand trial on first-degree murder charges following a preliminary inquiry in July 2021, after she elected to be tried by judge and jury in May 2021.

A trial date was meant to be decided today, Feb. 8, but the hearing was adjourned and a date will now be set on Feb. 22.

Saundry had previously appeared in court on Jan. 10 for the same purpose.

