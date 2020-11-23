Jason Townsend, wearing his Kelowna prospect patches. (Jason Townsend Facebook photo)

Trial dates set for two alleged Kelowna Hells Angels associates

Jason Townsend and Colin Michael Bayley will each stand trial on separate matters in May 2021

Two men who are allegedly tied to the Kelowna Hells Angels will each stand trial on separate assault charges in May 2021.

Jason Townsend, 43, was charged with assault and assault by choking following an incident in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 7.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, Townsend fled the scene before police arrived, but officers were able to speak with the female victim who had been assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the victim and Townsend were known to each other.

Later that day, Townsend turned himself into police, before later being released on a $1,000 bail.

Several photos on Townsend’s Facebook page show him with red and white patches on his leather vest which read “Prospect” and “Kelowna.” He has also shared several promotional photos for poker runs leaving from the Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street.

READ MORE: Kelowna Hells Angels prospect charged with assault, choking

READ MORE: Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

His two-day trial begins on May 3, 2021, the same day Colin Michael Bayley, who police described as a “known associate” of the local chapter of the Hells Angels, is set to begin a three-day trial on a separate matter.

Bayley is charged with aggravated assault in relation to an incident that saw a 41-year-old man transported hospital on May 6, 2019.

He was arrested after the RCMP executed a search warrant on the Hell’s Angels’ Kelowna clubhouse on May 15, 2019, in relation to the alleged assault earlier that month.

In June 2020, the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office lost an eight-year legal battle attempting to seize the Kelowna clubhouse, alongside two more in Vancouver and Nanaimo. The province is appealing that decision.

